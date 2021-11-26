15 more nations recognise India's Covid vaccination certificate: Centre

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban facial recognition tech by govt
110 nations agree to recognise India's Covid vaccine certificates: Report
UK watchdog raises alarm over live face recognition tech in public places
Meta to continue using facial recognition feature for metaverse products
India, UK to work expeditiously on recognition of vaccine certificates
-
As many as fifteen more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed late on Thursday.
"Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
"Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India: Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine," MEA said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that nearly 100 countries have agreed to the Mutual Acceptance of vaccination certificates of India's COVID vaccines and vaccination process.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said the Union Government is in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest COVID vaccination program gets accepted and recognized, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes.
The Union Health Ministry along with the MEA is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, and WHO and nationally approved vaccines to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU