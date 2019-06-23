JUST IN
199 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

199 migrants have been rescued by the Libyan Navy off the country's western coast in the last three days.

Five rescue operations were carried out by the Navy, Xinhua reported while quoting the Navy Spokesperson Ayob Qassem.

The migrants are of different African and Asian nationalities, he added.

Medical and humanitarian assistance was provided to the rescued who were taken to reception centres in different cities in Libya.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 01:32 IST

