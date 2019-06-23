199 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

-
ALSO READ
Libya: 125 Europe-bound migrants rescued off western coast
Libya confirms it rescued 290 migrants in Mediterranean
2 bodies retrieved from boat off Libya's coast; 73 migrants rescued
EU suspends naval patrols in Libya migrant operation
Dozens of migrants missing after boat capsizes off Libya
-
199 migrants have been rescued by the Libyan Navy off the country's western coast in the last three days.
Five rescue operations were carried out by the Navy, Xinhua reported while quoting the Navy Spokesperson Ayob Qassem.
The migrants are of different African and Asian nationalities, he added.
Medical and humanitarian assistance was provided to the rescued who were taken to reception centres in different cities in Libya.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU