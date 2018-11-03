Oprah, Steven Spielberg to produce 'The Color Purple' musical

and have teamed up for 'The Color Purple' movie musical.

'The Color Purple' (1982) was a Pulitzer-Prize-winning book by Alice Walker, which was turned into a drama. It was later turned into a Broadway musical.

The Tony award-winning musical is going to be adapted for a by Apart from and Winfrey, and are also on board to produce the movie, The Hollywood confirmed.

While Winfrey, Jones, and Sanders produced the Broadway version, Spielberg was the of the 1985 that garnered nominations.

'The Color Purple' follows the journey of Celie, an African-American woman in the early 20th century who is abused by her father, husband, and others over the course of four decades.

