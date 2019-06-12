2 dead, 3 injured after car overturns in Kalaburagi

At least two people were killed and two others were injured after their car turned and flipped near village here on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old and his 11-year-old daughter Sandhya, officials said.

The three injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical care and assistance.

A case has been registered in and investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)