2 dead, 3 injured after car overturns in Kalaburagi

At least two people were killed and two others were injured after their car turned and flipped near Kadaganchi village here on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Sayappa and his 11-year-old daughter Sandhya, officials said.
The three injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical care and assistance.
A case has been registered in Narona Police Station and investigation in the matter is underway.
