JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Kerala Lalit Kala Academy to review award to cartoon featuring Bishop Franco
Business Standard

2 dead, 3 injured after car overturns in Kalaburagi

ANI  |  General News 

At least two people were killed and two others were injured after their car turned and flipped near Kadaganchi village here on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Sayappa and his 11-year-old daughter Sandhya, officials said.

The three injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical care and assistance.

A case has been registered in Narona Police Station and investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 21:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU