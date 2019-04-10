2019 elections: Six former bureaucrats are in fray in Orissa

After completing their innings in civil administration, six former bureaucrats have now decided to contest elections in the 2019 and Assembly elections in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency is witnessing a fight between two former bureaucrats, an IAS and an IPS. While Aparajita Sarangi, an who opted for voluntary retirement scheme, is contesting on ticket, the has fielded former for the seat.

The fight between former IAS and IPS officers is going to be interesting with the BJP and the BJD leaving no stone unturned to win the crucial constituency, political analysts say.

The BJP has put its faith in former CRPF and Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra for Cuttack parliamentary seat. He will take on BJD's five-time and of the

Nalini Kanta Pradhan, also a retired bureaucrat, has been nominated as BJD's candidate from Sambalpur parliamentary constituency. Pradhan will be contesting against BJP's Nitish Gangadeb and candidate

After serving as a in for more than five years, Pradhan resigned from service in February, nearly a month before completion of his one-year extension after retirement from service. He had joined the Biju Janta Dal in March last year.

After quitting Odisha State Administrative Service, Sarmistha Sethi had joined Biju Janta Dal ticket and has been fielded by the Naveen Patnaik-led party from Jajpur seat. She is fighting against BJP's Amilya Mallick and Manash Jena for the election.

Ramesh Chandra Sai, also a former officer, is contesting the Assembly elections on BJD ticket from Athamallik constituency. He faces a challenge from BJP's Bhagirathi Pradhan and Congress' Bijayanand Choliya.

Odisha will vote in four phases - on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

