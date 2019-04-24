Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Mahoba

in-charge of eastern Vadra on Wednesday held a roadshow in in favour of Pritam Singh Lodhi Kisan, the party candidate from Lok Sabha seat.

Pritam Singh joined Priyanka in the roadshow in which she waived to the party supporters here. A large number of supporters joined her roadshow.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Kunwar had won from seat. He had defeated Pritam Singh Lodhi.

This time too, the two leaders are pitted against each other.

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. So far, the election has been held for 26 Lok Sabah seats in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)