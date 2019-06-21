249 startups given financial support by FFS in last three years: Goyal

A total of 249 startups have been supported in the past three years with the (FFS), the government said on Friday.

The (DPIIT) is the monitoring agency and Small Industries Development Bank of (SIDBI) is the operating agency for FFS.

Financial assistance was given to 62 startups in 2016-17, 58 in 2017-18, 98 in 2018-19 and 31 till June 13 in 2019-20, said Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush

FFS contributes to the corpus of SEBI registered (AIFs). These AIFs in turn have to invest at least twice the contribution under FFS in startups, as defined by the

Each AIF sets up its own investment committee and the investment committee of each fund takes a decision on its investment decisions, said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"These decisions are largely a matter of decisions which depend on a host of factors like uniqueness, innovativeness, intellectual property and potential," he said.

In another reply, said a has been placed in the public domain. It addresses broad areas like infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital and export promotion.

Besides, a standing group of secretaries has been constituted under the chairmanship of at the for ensuring inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination on resolving issues.

The government has also taken several reform measures with an aim to improve regulatory environment and facilitate doing in India, said Goyal. moved up 23 notches to rank 77 among 190 countries in the World Bank's Doing Business Report 2019.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)