Start-ups to compete at first-ever Dubai Start-Up Hub road show in India

Innovative from will have an opportunity to pitch and compete for setup support in when they gather for the first-ever Start-up roadshow which will be held in and on June 24th-26th 2019.

The roadshow is organised by Start-up Hub, an initiative of of Commerce and Industry, which provides a platform for to participate in programmes, initiatives, training and collaborate and network with key stakeholders within Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The initiative aims to identify and attract high-potential from that offer cutting-edge solutions that can be adapted in the Dubai market and support the city's strategic plans to become a global innovation and knowledge-based economy.

The three-day road show, supported by Start-up and 10000 Start-ups, will also feature site visits, informative presentations from leading UAE public and private players that support start-ups in Dubai, namely Dubai Start-up Hub, Campus (DTEC), and Start-up Bootcamp, roundtable and panel discussions, and success stories from Indian start-ups that have benefited from the Dubai Start-up platform and built successful businesses in Dubai.

"India is not only a market of strategic importance to Dubai and Dubai Chamber; it has also become a key source market for Dubai's growing start-up eco-system. The country has become a testbed for blockchain, and smart city solutions, and we have seen many Indian start-ups enter Dubai market in recent years that have brought with them innovative concepts", said Omar Khan, at of Commerce and Industry.

Khan noted that Indian businesses are well represented within Dubai's community, as 30 per cent of start-ups registered with Dubai Start-up Hub members are Indian-owned; while more than 38,000 Indian companies are members. He expressed his optimism about the prospects of the road show and added that attracting Indian start-ups to Dubai remains one of the key focus of Dubai Chamber's office in

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Start-up Hub in 2016 as an to connect start-ups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.

