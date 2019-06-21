Indiabulls Housing Finance gets CCI nod to merge with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Housing Finance said on Friday that the Competition Commission of (CCI) has approved its proposed merger with

On April 5, and Housing Finance had announced a merger plan in an all-stock deal.

"The Competition Commission of ... at its meeting held on June 20 considered the proposed combination and approved the same," Housing Finance said in a statement. The scheme of amalgamation remains subject to receipt of applicable regulatory and other approvals."

The merged entity, to be called Indiabulls Lakshmi Vilas Bank, will be among the top eight in by size and profitability.

After the proposed merger, Indiabulls Housing Finance will get access to low-cost deposits, geographical diversification and expanded client-base and cross-selling opportunities.

The has been in talks with joint venture partner and other leading developers like to offload its stake in so that it can focus on and

Last year, Blackstone had bought a 50 per cent stake in office properties One Indiabulls and Centre in central for 730 million dollars (about Rs 5,088 crore).

Over the past year, the company has been streamlining its real estate portfolio by exiting office and residential projects in markets like Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)