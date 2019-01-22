26 injured in Himachal bus accident

Atleast 26 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in district of on Tuesday.

The vehicle met with the accident near Swarghat area of the district.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital in the adjoining district from where eight critically injured were referred to the in Chandigarh.

In December, 35 school children when injured after the school bus fell into a gorge in the state's district.

