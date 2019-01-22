JUST IN
Business Standard

26 injured in Himachal bus accident

ANI  |  General News 

Atleast 26 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The vehicle met with the accident near Swarghat area of the district.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital in the adjoining Solan district from where eight critically injured were referred to the PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh.

In December, 35 school children when injured after the school bus fell into a gorge in the state's Kangra district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 08:23 IST

