29 encounters in a week in Meerut: ADGP Prashant Kumar

of Police (ADGP) of Zone, Prashant Kumar, on Sunday said the have carried out 29 encounters in the past week.

"In last week there have been 29 encounters in which 40 persons have been arrested, one miscreant has been killed while around 24 have been injured, 4 of our police personnel have also been injured," told ANI here.

The have carried out numerous encounters against criminals to curb their menace since the came to power in the state.

