29 encounters in a week in Meerut: ADGP Prashant Kumar

ANI  |  General News 

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar, on Sunday said the state police have carried out 29 encounters in the past week.

"In last week there have been 29 encounters in which 40 persons have been arrested, one miscreant has been killed while around 24 have been injured, 4 of our police personnel have also been injured," Prashant Kumar told ANI here.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have carried out numerous encounters against criminals to curb their menace since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in the state.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 23:06 IST

