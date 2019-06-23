21 killed, 54 injured in two separate mishaps in Rajasthan

As many as 21 people were killed and 54 others were left injured in two separate incidents in the state on Sunday.

Fourteen people were killed and 24 others were left injured when a 'pandaal' collapsed at Jasol in district at around 4:30 pm on Sunday.

A large number of people were listening to 'Ram Katha' when the 'pandaal' collapsed due to strong winds, leading to the tragedy.

In another incident, seven people lost their lives and over 30 others got injured when the canter in which they were travelling turned turtle in Barwara under district on Sunday.

The victims, mostly women, were taken to the for treatment, where many of them were declared brought dead while others succumbed to their injuries.

Police said that they were going to attend a marriage ceremony at Mandwara village when the vehicle overturned.

"Almost 30 people have been admitted to the hospital. All doctors have been called to attend to the patients. The administration will do everything to ensure proper treatment is given to the injured," Raghunath Khatik, (ADM) told ANI here.

Meanwhile, announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the next of kin of those who were killed in the 'pandaal' collapse mishap at Jasol, while Rs 2 lakh financial assistance for those who were left injured in the mishap.

The also asked BL Kothari to carry out an investigation in the 'pandaal' tragedy.

Gehlot, who reviewed the relief and rescue works at his office in the evening, also instructed the officials to ensure proper treatment, medicines and all kinds of help are readily available to the injured and the families of the victims.

Commissioner, Jodhpur, BL Kothari and of Police (IGP), range, have left for Jasol to take stock of the situation.

The deceased have been identified as Sundar Devi, Keval Das, Pemaram, Sanwal Das, Ramesh Kumar, Nenu Devi, Devi Lal, Jabar Singh, Champalal, Inder Singh, Jitendra, Narangi, Avinash and

Meanwhile, Om Birla, Narendra Modi, and among others on Sunday expressed their condolences over the 'pandaal' mishap.

"The incident from where the people listening to the 'Ram Katha' died due to the 'pandaal' collapsing is painful indeed. I extend my sympathies to the people who died in the incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Birla tweeted.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the PMO quoted Modi, as saying in a tweet.

also expressed his sorrow over the mishap. "Pained to know about the loss of lives due to the collapse of a Pandaal in Barmer, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," read his tweet.

Former and BJP leader also tweeted about the incident and urged the party workers to provide help to the victims of the tragedy.

"I appeal to all the BJP workers to help their brothers and sisters who have become a victim and to their families, due to the tragedy. I also request the to provide immediate financial help to the families of the victims and to those who are injured," Raje tweeted.

also tweeted: "Saddened at the deaths after the 'tent collapse' in Barmer, My condolences to the grieving families. Our prayers that the injured recover quickly.

