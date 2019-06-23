One arrested after Manoj Tiwari receives death threat

-
-
Delhi Police arrested a person on Sunday for allegedly threatening Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari.
The accused is identified as Vishwajeet alias Guddu. The 25-year-old hails from Buxar in Bihar and was arrested from the North East Delhi.
Earlier in the day, Manoj Tiwari said he has received a death threat through a text message from an anonymous person. However, police said that he did it to gain publicity.
Police took action after Tiwari brought the matter to their notice. However, no complaint was filed by Tiwari in this regard.
"This is true that I received a text, it is not a rumour. We have taken this matter seriously because the threat message has also mentioned killing our Prime Minister.
