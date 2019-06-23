Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences on Pandal collapse mishap in Rajasthan

on Sunday expressed his condolences on deaths due to the 'pandal' collapse mishap at in district of

Expressing his sorrow in a tweet, said the news of people dying due to the collapse of a tent while they were listening to Lord was tragic and disappointing.

The President's tweet in Hindi translates as, "It is sad and disappointing to know about the death of people due to the collapse of a tent in Jasol, while they were listening to I pray to God for the peace to the souls of the deceased and strength to their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

At least 14 people have died in the mishap that took place at around 4:30 pm on Sunday due to sudden rain and storm. A 'Ram Katha' was organized at area of the district when the 'pandal' got uprooted by strong winds, leading to the tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)