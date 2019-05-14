US escalating tension unnecessarily, have always defended ourselves: Iran FM

The is escalating tension unnecessarily, said Iranian Mohammad Javad Zarif, while adding that does not seek escalation, it has always defended itself.

Diplomatic tensions have been high between the and in recent times, especially after announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian imports to eight countries, including

The made the comments while speaking to ANI on arriving in on Tuesday for an official two-day visit.

"Unfortunately the has been escalating the situation unnecessarily. We do not seek escalation but we have always defended ourselves," told ANI.

He is scheduled to meet with at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here on Tuesday, in the wake of Iran's heightened diplomatic tensions with the USA.

recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian imports to eight countries including

Speaking on the Iran- bilateral relationship, the Iranian minister said: " India is one of our most important partners - economic, political and regional. We have regular consultations with India on various issues and I'm here to have consultations with my counterpart on most recent developments in the region as well as our bilateral relations."

India and are currently the largest importers of Iranian Three of the eight countries who received the waivers -- including Greece, Italy, and -- have already reduced their Iranian to zero.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)