3 TDP, 2 Congress leaders join BJP

In a major setback to the Opposition, three and two leaders on Thursday joined (BJP) at party headquarters here.

TDP leaders E Peddi Reddy, and and leaders Shashidhar Reddy and Sheik joined the BJP of Telangana unit in the presence of party's GVL

This big blow to the opposition comes a day after N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP's joined the BJP in the presence of its working JP Nadda at party headquarters in

Earlier, TDP Rajya Sabha MPs -- YS Chowdary, C M Ramesh, T G Venkatesh, all from Andhra Pradesh, and G who hails from Telangana, had joined the BJP in presence JP Nadda.

This comes a month after TDP was decimated to just 23 seats in the Assembly election while Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats. In Lok Sabha too, TDP could win only 3 seats in the recent elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)