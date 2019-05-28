3 years as Puducherry LG, Kiran Bedi pens down heartfelt message

(LG) of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, on Tuesday expressed her gratitude to V Narayanasamy and as she completed three years in office.

"I wish to thank the Honorable Prime Minister, for reposing faith in me to serve I thank Honorable Chief Minister, V Narayanasamy, and all the public representatives for drawing the maximum work out of for the welfare of Puducherry," she said in a letter.

"I also wish to thank Ashwani Kumar, and all the public officials of administration for leading and driving the change.

I thank all the members of my team at Raj Nivas, led by OSD Thiru Theva Neethi Dhas, IAS (retired), for their unstinted support," she added.

Bedi, who was India's first woman IPS officer, and is known for her no-nonsense attitude, lauded officials for displaying willingness and absolute commitment in carrying out their respective works.

"Team worked long hours with willingness, absolute commitment while adding their own experience and creativity to several challenges.

I thank all the volunteers and the NGOs who worked with us tirelessly providing their resources and valuable time," she said.

Expressing gratitude to the media and the people, said, "I thank the media for keeping us abreast of all emerging public issues which helped resolve them expeditiously.

I express my gratitude to the people of Puducherry, from all sections of society and our outlying regions -- Karaikal, Yanam, and Mahe, for their faith and willingness to engage in our endeavours."

The LG said that is a communally harmonious and peaceful, adding that the Union Territory possesses everything that is needed for prosperity.

"The political class has been providing authentic leadership with public officials being accessible and resolving people's issues by using available resources with care and gratitude," said.

Interestingly, both and Narayanasamy have had locked horns over administrative issues since the former top cop took the post, with the even staging a sit-in outside in protest over the LG's decisions.

