Goa: CM Sawant unveils Savarkar portrait in state assembly

ANI  |  General News 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday unveiled a portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the state secretariat.

"We have unveiled his portrait in the State Assembly so that his deeds in the freedom movement reach the youngsters," said Sawant.

Recalling Savarkar's role in the freedom movement Sawant said, "People have forgotten the tortures endured by Veer Savarkar during freedom struggle in Andaman prison in 1883.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 15:21 IST

