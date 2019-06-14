30 students visit USS John Murtha from Vizag

As many as 30 students of College for Women from Vizag visited USS John P on Thursday.

The students are the beneficiaries of the English Access Microscholarship Program by US The program provides a foundation of English language skills to bright and economically weak students.

USS John P (LPD26), (LPD) arrived at for a four-day port visit on Tuesday.

The LPD ship was given a traditional welcome with (ENC) band in attendance. The ship commanded by belongs to the US Navy's Amphibious Ready Group.

During the ship's four-day stay at Visakhapatnam, professional interaction in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, cross deck visits and informal engagements during social functions and sports fixtures are planned in addition to official calls on senior ENC officers.

The ship would also be undertaking a passage exercise with INS Ranvijay whilst departing on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)