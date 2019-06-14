Rahul Gandhi to continue as President, says Cong as leadership crisis deepens

(India), June 14 (ANI): on Thursday reiterated that its will continue to lead the grand old party even as the Gandhi scion remains firm on his decision to step down from the post after the party's humiliating defeat in the elections.

"I will not say anything more than what my party said earlier. Take this as my repetition, adoption, endorsement and reaffirmation of Shri Surjewala's statement made on Wednesday," said when he was asked to clear the air over Rahul's presidency.

had on Wednesday asserted that Gandhi will remain on the helm of the party. "He was, is and will remain as the of the Indian Congress," he had stated.

The statement came in the backdrop of several party state and district units passing a resolution, urging to continue on his post.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders on Wednesday informally met to take stock of the political situation in absence of members of the Gandhi family. According to sources, the Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party as Gandhi is insistent that a new person is searched for the job.

had offered to resign from his post at the meeting last month, taking moral responsibility of the party's drubbing in the elections.

Gandhi has kept himself aloof after offering resignation and met only a handful of party leaders including the Ahmed Patel, besides meeting a Chinese delegation at Sonia Gandhi's Residence last week.

Congress put a poor show in the polls by winning just 53 seats, while the ruling BJP stormed again to power with 303 seats.

