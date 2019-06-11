First episode of new 'Mann Ki Baat' series on June 30

Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme is all set to return on June 30, a month after he took charge as for a second term.

"#MannKiBaat is back again as PM @narendramodi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month's episode, scheduled on 30th June, 2019," MyGovIndia tweeted on Tuesday.

This will be the first episode of the second season to be aired on

In the finale episode of the first series, which was aired on February 24, before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections, Modi had said that the radio programme was a "sublime experience" for him.

"PM looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on," the government said, adding that phone lines will remain open from June 11 to June 26 for suggestions.

