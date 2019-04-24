JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

ApnaComplex enables a cost-effective way for apartment residents to insure their home contents while travelling
Business Standard

Indian Navy undertakes medical evacuation of Australian Naval Officer

ANI  |  General News 

Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command (HQANC) of the Indian Navy undertook medical evacuation of an Australian Naval officer from HMAS Collins on Tuesday.

The lady officer, who was transiting from Chennai to Australia, developed acute abdominal pain and required urgent medical evacuation.

HMAS Collins is the lead vessel of the six-submarine Collins class operated by the Royal Australian Navy. It will be reportedly decommissioned in the year 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 18:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU