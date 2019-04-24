Indian Navy undertakes medical evacuation of Australian Naval Officer

-
ALSO READ
Navy's reconnaissance aircraft makes maiden landing in Car Nicobar, operational edge to the force
Naval chief commissions INS Kohassa
19 quakes rock Andaman and Nicobar Islands
China reacts cautiously to Indian Navy's new air base in Andamans
20 tremors hit A&N islands in a span of 11 hours
-
Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command (HQANC) of the Indian Navy undertook medical evacuation of an Australian Naval officer from HMAS Collins on Tuesday.
The lady officer, who was transiting from Chennai to Australia, developed acute abdominal pain and required urgent medical evacuation.
HMAS Collins is the lead vessel of the six-submarine Collins class operated by the Royal Australian Navy. It will be reportedly decommissioned in the year 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU