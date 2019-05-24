5 matches to look forward to in upcoming CWC19

New [India], May 24 (ANI): referred to as " of Cricket" is all set to begin from May 30. There has been a significant change in the tournament's format this year.

Only the top ten teams will be taking part in this and they all will play each other in a round-robin format before the semi-finals stage.

So as the tournament dawns upon us, here's a look at the possible best five matches that can take place in this edition. The high voltage matches between v and England v have been left out of this list.

With both these players coming back in squad, possesses a great threat to the Men in Blue. The Indian team is a top-order heavy lineup and the Aussies have depth in their to disrupt the Indians strategy. So expect a mouth-watering clash.

In the fourth ODI, England posted 418 runs on the board and Windies almost chased it down, falling just 29 runs short. With and Chris Gayle, Windies have the potential of exploiting England's lineup. So one can expect a run-feast at the Rose Bowl.

One can expect sparks to fly as both these teams have the best lineups in the tournament. Steyn, Rabada are in good form for the Proteas whereas Starc, are expected to start in the playing XI for Aussies. In the batting-friendly conditions, this match has the potential of being dominated by the bowlers.

are coming off a bad run in the ODI format. They recently were beaten 4-0 by England in the five-match series. But the team cannot be taken lightly as they are the winners of One cannot expect how both and are going to perform, so this match has the potential of going down to the wire.

Both these two sides clash with each other on June 30 in the group stage. Many people have already termed these two teams as the finalists of England is currently the number one ranked team in the ODI format whereas is positioned at number two.

England possibly has the best batting lineup in the tournament with their players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, being in good form. The Men in Blue have a settled lineup and they also have the bowling attack to disrupt England's batting plans. and have the ability to bog down the English batsmen. One can expect a nail-biting thriller when these two teams take on each other.

The much-awaited World Cup is scheduled to take place in the from May 30 to July 14. England will play against in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)