50 cars gutted in fire at Delhi police dumping ground

As many as 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.

The fire broke out at the Delhi police dumping ground situated in Sagarpur.

Minutes after the incident, a fire tender rushed to the spot and it took nearly an hour for the Delhi Fire Services personnel to douse the flames.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 11:15 IST

