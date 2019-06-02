Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely to occur in Jharkhand tomorrow: IMD

The on Sunday said that accompanied with and (50-60 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand tomorrow (June 3).

Besides, the forecasting agency also predicted that some isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rayalaseema, interior and and Puducherry are likely to witness accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph tomorrow.

States in such as Nagaland, Manipur, and are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 3. And in the Northern part, heat wave conditions are very likely in many parts over Rajasthan, in some parts over and in isolated pockets over Vidarbha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and

