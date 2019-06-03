6.0 earthquake jolts Indonesia, no casualty reported

An measuring 6.0 on the Scale rattled Indonesia's western province on Monday.

The quake strike at 12:57 pm with the epicenter at 30 km southwest of Nias Selatan and the depth at 19 km under the sea bed, reported

No casualty or damage to the property has been reported yet.

An aftershock of 5.5 magnitude jolted the province seven-minutes after the main shock.

is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the

In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)