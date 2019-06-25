JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Judi Dench defends Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey work: 'You can't deny talent'

NZ coach Gary Stead expresses faith in Guptill and Munro
Business Standard

6 live rounds seized from passenger at Ahmedabad airport

ANI  |  General News 

CISF personnel on Tuesday seized six live rounds of .32 calibre bullets from a passenger during the security check at the Ahmedabad airport.

The accused identified as Md Jasmin, who bound for Lucknow by IndiGo flight 6E-244, was handed over to the Airport Police Station after he could not produce any valid document or licence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 20:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU