6 live rounds seized from passenger at Ahmedabad airport

CISF personnel on Tuesday seized six live rounds of .32 calibre bullets from a passenger during the security check at the Ahmedabad airport.
The accused identified as Md Jasmin, who bound for Lucknow by IndiGo flight 6E-244, was handed over to the Airport Police Station after he could not produce any valid document or licence.
