Cabinet approves Rs 13,343 cr for vaccination of animals

The Centre has approved Rs 13,343 crore for the Animal Disease Control Programme for (FMD) and for the next five years.

for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, gave the information in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The amount of Rs 2683 crore is proposed for the Financial Year 2019-20.

control programme envisages 100 per cent coverage of cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs at six months interval in the entire country. Further, animals will be identified using unique animal identification ear tags. The programme also includes de-worming of targeted population of livestock twice a year as one of its activities.

Under control programme, 100 per cent coverage of female cattle and calves (4-8 months of age) once in a life time.

