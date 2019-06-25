Will go to court if Ram Rahim is granted parole: Son of murdered journalist

The son of the murdered on Tuesday said he will go to court if the government grants parole to self-styled godman Singh.

"Every individual who has served two years in prison has the right to appeal for parole, but it is up to the government to grant it. played with law and order. He should not be granted parole," Anshul Chhatrapati, son of who was killed by and his henchmen, told ANI.

The was killed in Sirsa after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by Ram Rahim at his headquarters.

"He had my father killed just because he published a story against him. If he is freed, our lives could be at risk. It can also affect the outcome of the pending cases against him," Anshul said, appealing to to intervene.

Sirsa of Police said, "A decision cannot be taken as some departments are yet to submit their reports to the government."

Ram Rahim, who is serving life imprisonment in for the murder of the and 20 years in prison for raping two of his women followers, had sought parole in a letter to the jail authorities.

Earlier today, the had said that the has not yet taken a decision on Ram Rahim's appeal for parole.

