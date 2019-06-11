7 killed after boat capsizes off Greek island of Lesvos

At least seven people were killed after a boat carrying dozens of refugees capsized in the off the coast of Greek island of on Tuesday.

The remaining 57 people on the boat were rescued in a carried out by Coast Guard, (Frontex), as well Greek Air Force, reports

The refugees had set off from the Turkish shore in a plastic dinghy at about 2 am (local time). The overladen boat capsized shortly before reaching the island of Lesvos, even though the weather at that time was calm.

Of the seven people who drowned, three were children of African origin, local officials said.

Since 2015, hundreds of refugees from and have lost their lives after undertaking treacherous sea journeys on overcrowded boats in a bid to escape the turmoil of their own countries.

has become one of the main gateways for refugees entering in recent years. According to a 2018 report by (UNHCR), more than 1 million refugees and migrants arrived in Greece, before the country closed its border in March 2016.

