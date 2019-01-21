8 dead after boat capsizes off Karwar in Karnataka

Eight people died after a boat ferrying 26 devotees to the mainland from a temple in capsized off the coast on Monday, informed the

Civil boats operating in the area rescued 17 people. The along with is searching for the one missing person.

According to the Navy, the accident took place at around 3 p.m. when the devotees were returning after participating in 'Koormagad Narasmiha Jatre' held at Koormagad island, which is approximately three kilometers from

Upon being informed of the accident by the district administration at about 4:45 PM, the immediately pressed into action and dispatched two Chetak helicopters and two fast interceptor crafts to the area for search and rescue.

Diving teams from Naval Area have also been deployed.

