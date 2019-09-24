JUST IN
8 newborn babies killed in fire in Algeria's Hospital

ANI  |  Others 

At least 8 newborns died in a blaze at a children's hospital in the Algerian province of El Oued, Algerian Civil Defense reported on Tuesday.

According to the civil defense, 76 people have been rescued, including 11 infants, 37 women, and 28 hospital workers.

"Mosquito repellent is a primary cause of the fire," Algerian Health Minister Mohamed Miraoui was quoted as saying by Ennahar TV channel.

The local authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 15:57 IST

