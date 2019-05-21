8th Indo-Myanmar coordinated Navy patrol begins

Navy ships from reached to attend the opening ceremony of the 8th Indo- Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR) which will be held from May 20-28.

" Navy Ship UMS TabinShweHtee (773) and UMS Inlay (OPV-54) have arrived at on May 20 for the 'Opening Ceremony' of the 8th Indo-Myanmar coordinated patrol (IMCOR), at The Myanmar delegation led by Htein Win, Commander, Command, called on Cmde Ashutosh Ridhorkar, VSM, on May 20," a press release by the read.

Myanmar ships UMS TabinShweHtee and UMS Inlay would undertake a coordinated patrol (CORPAT) with Indian Naval Ship Saryu under the program.

The ships will patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between the two covering a distance of roughly 725 kilometres in four days, augmented by patrol aircraft from both navies.

"The ships will also undertake joint manoeuvres and drills during the sea phase of CORPAT prior to the 'Closing Ceremony' of the CORPAT onboard Myanmar Naval Ship," it went on to add.

CORPAT, first held in March 2013, has enhanced the mutual understanding and fostered improved professional interaction between the two navies for maritime interoperability.

The statement also mentioned the importance of CORPAT in eliminating threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and other illegal activities which harm the interests of both nations.

