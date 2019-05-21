CBSE prepones verification, re-evaluation process

After receiving direction from Delhi High Court, the (CBSE) on Tuesday said it has preponed all its activities of conduct of examination, declaration of result and process of verification and re-evaluation.

"As per the directives of of Delhi, CBSE has preponed all its activities of conduct of examination, declaration of result and process of verification and re-evaluation," Rama Sharma, said.

In a letter to of Delhi University, the CBSE has urged to align the admission process as per its schedule. Now, has to fix the last date of submission of application form for admission in in such a manner that the work of re-evaluation gets over prior to the last date of admission process.

Immediately, after the examinations were over, the tentative schedule of verification of marks and re-evaluation was also hosted on the website for the information of all the stakeholders.

This year, the CBSE has declared its result 28 days before the last years' date and accordingly, other activities have also been advanced.

A total of 12,87,359 students appeared for Class 12 board examination, out of which 7,48,498 are boys and 5,38,861 girls.

Institution-wise, Kendriya Vidyalaya emerged with the highest number of passing students in the country with a pass percentage of 98.54 per cent, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya with a pass percentage of 96.62 per cent.

