A decision on confidence motion has to be taken pday: K'taka Speaker

Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday said a decision on the confidence motion has to be taken today.

"Don't repeat what I already said on Friday. I have already said that the decision is to be taken today," he said when BJP MLA Madhuswamy told the Speaker that floor test should be completed today.

"I will have to pass a ruling today. I was delayed as I ewas checking the Supreme Court order...in your speeches today, make sure that that the dignity of Assembly, Speaker and also image of you as MLAs," Kumar said.

On BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar asking for time limit on debates during trust vote, the Speaker said, "I am not setting a time limit. I am asking treasury benches to consider the commitment that decision has to be taken by today. Instead of the Speaker giving time limit, people should take it upon themselves. There is no ambiguity on my part."

When BJP MLA Madhuswamy told the Speaker that floor test should be completed today, the Speaker reported, Don't repeat what I alre"ady said on Friday. I have already said that the decision is to be taken today."

The Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

