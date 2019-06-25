A full circle: Shreyas Talpade elated to voice Aryan Khan's friend in 'The Lion King'

It seems the classic 'The Lion King' is not only special for fans, but for Talpade as well.

Talpade, who essayed the role of Khan's best friend in the 2007 hit 'Om Shanti Om', is all set to voice Timon, one the wittiest characters and best friend of (dubbed by Aryan Khan).

From essaying the role of SRK's best friend to voicing the character of his son Aryan Khan's best friend, Talpade believes life is now a "full circle."

"The Lion is a film we all love and it's an honour to voice for Timon. But this film is special to me for another reason. From playing Shah Rukh's best friend in 'Om Shanti Om' to dubbing Aryan's best friend in 'The Lion King', life has come a full circle for me," he said.

Talpade will also be singing the popular Hakuna Matata hymn alongside Sanjay Mishra, who will lend his voice for Pumbaa.

Other big names in the list are Ashish Vidyarthi, who will be the voice behind Scar's character, and veteran who will voice Zazu.

A remake of the age-old popular cult-classic, 'The Lion King' will release in theatres in on July 19, 2019.

In the film, will be seen as Simba, Beyonce plays Nala, Billy Eichner plays Timon, James Earl Jones returns as Simba's father Mufasa, voices Scar, voices Sarabi and JD McCrary voices the younger

The movie, with songs by legends like and Time Rice, will be directed by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)