Fans annoyed over price set for clicking selfie with Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester fans are anything but joyous over a colossal sum of USD 1,081 set for clicking a selfie with the 'Rocky' legend.

This comes after the announcement of Stallone's upcoming tour to Manchester, and in the wake of his upcoming film 'Last Blood' promotions, reported.

Although, there are varying prices set for different packages ranging from USD 160 to USD 1,081 for the 'premium photo experience', fans seem to be disliking this amount and took out their anger on

Expressing their annoyance on Facebook, a user wrote, "It's a shame you'd need to sell a kidney to go."

Another user wrote, "Would love to go but PS500 for a photo. Would want a neet oot [night out on the town] with him for that and him buying the beers."

Meanwhile, the "An Experience With" account addressed the fans' anger and defended the high prices.

"As with any business there are costs involved and this is the same for us as a company. When you take into consideration the costs to bring a celebrity of such status to the UK then you would understand why. As for the photos we are allowed only 150 from management so due to this, the exclusivity dictates the price," they wrote.

The post continued, "We work with A-list celebs and unfortunately quality costs. The same event with charges fans the same, while a selfie with is cheaper at $828."

On his visit in August and September, fans will also get to witness a live stage interview, a three-course dinner, film prop models and an auction selling signed memorabilia. The event has been named 'An evening with Sylvester '

.

