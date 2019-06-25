Vin Diesel feels 'blessed beyond words' as 'Fast and Furious 9' filming begins

Coming back to reprise their roles as and Letty, and his co-star feel 'blessed beyond words' as they completed the first-day shoot of the next film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

Diesel on Monday shared a small clip of him with Rodriguez on and is heard saying, "Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow, can you believe it "

"Nine," replies Rodriguez.

Diesel further said, "We just completed out first day. It feels like a miracle. It feels like we're just so grateful to you universal, to our whole team, crew, incredible cast and most importantly we're so grateful to you, world that has adopted the franchise and can you believe it?"

"I can actually," responded his

"It's so awesome, so blessed and we love you so much," Diesel and Rodriguez signed off.

The ninth instalment also stars wrestling champion John Cena, along with Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, to name a few.

Cena also expressed his excitement after being roped in for the film and said during an interaction with Environmental Weekly, "literally, I'm surrounded by a group of people who are better than I am and such skilled people with so much experience, so what a great environment to learn from. I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best."

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.

