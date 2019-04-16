AAP accuses Congress of helping BJP; shows interest in taking alliance talks forward

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Congress of helping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the talk of the alliance is stuck as Congress is willing to let BJP win on several seats.
"Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh together have 18 seats. The Congress is saying that let them win on three seats; AAP will win four seats and let BJP win on 11 seats. We do not want to give BJP a single seat. The matter is stuck here," AAP Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai tweeted.
"Why does Congress want to let BJP win on 11 seats?" he asked.
Meanwhile, AAP has again expressed interest in taking forward the discussions on seat-sharing in the three states.
AAP leader and Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "AAP has authorized Sanjay Singh to talk to the Congress. Rahul Ji should also authorise a Congressman who could sit with the AAP to form a strategy to defeat the BJP on all 18 (Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh) seats."
With a long suspicion over the alliance, the Congress-AAP war of word on the issue started unfolding on social media after Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling party of Delhi of backing out from its commitment.
On Monday, Gandhi scion had said that AAP is demanding seats in Goa, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, besides Delhi. It had earlier stated that its party only wants a tie-up with AAP in the national capital.
All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
