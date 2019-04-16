AAP accuses Congress of helping BJP; shows interest in taking alliance talks forward

The (AAP) on Tuesday accused the of helping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the talk of the alliance is stuck as is willing to let BJP win on several seats.

"Haryana, and together have 18 seats. The is saying that let them win on three seats; AAP will win four seats and let BJP win on 11 seats. We do not want to give BJP a single seat. The matter is stuck here," AAP unit convener tweeted.

"Why does Congress want to let BJP win on 11 seats?" he asked.

Meanwhile, AAP has again expressed interest in taking forward the discussions on seat-sharing in the three states.

and Delhi's said, "AAP has authorized to talk to the Congress. should also authorise a who could sit with the AAP to form a strategy to defeat the BJP on all 18 (Delhi, and Chandigarh) seats."

With a long suspicion over the alliance, the Congress-AAP war of word on the issue started unfolding on after Congress accused the ruling party of of backing out from its commitment.

On Monday, Gandhi scion had said that AAP is demanding seats in Goa, Haryana, and Chandigarh, besides Delhi. It had earlier stated that its party only wants a tie-up with AAP in the capital.

All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

