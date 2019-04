AAP files another complaint against Gautam for violating Model Code of Conduct

The (AAP) leader on Monday wrote to Returning Officer (RO), accusing BJP candidate of violating the Code of Conduct again.

In the letter, Marlena has stated: "I file my formal complaint against Gautam Gambhir, East Parliamentary Constituency candidate, BJP, for distributing pamphlets without details such as printer's name and quantity in violation of the rules."

The AAP leader, who is facing Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress, further wrote: "This is the third time in a row that Gambhir has violated the MCC. Such continued blatant disregard for the is contrary to the spirit of democracy and endangers the free and fair process of elections...Only an exemplary punishment can deter such continued willful violation."

The has requested the RO to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against Gambhir.

On Sunday, Marlena had sought 72 hours ban on Gambhir from campaigning in the Lok Sabha poll for "repeatedly violating" the MCC.

" has not yet clarified whether he has two voter card or not. Today has again held an unauthorised rally. I have filed a complaint in the to ban him from campaigning for 72 hours," Atishi told

Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12, the sixth phase of seven-phased polling, ending on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

