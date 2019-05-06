AAP leader Devinder Sehrawat joins BJP

Former leader joined the on Monday in presence of

"I draw courage from the people of my constituency and this is the reason why I am joining the country's best political party after getting freedom from I envision myself as a soldier for PM Modi's team in the service of the nation. I have served over 20 years in the army, also engaged in social work and as a journalist, I have written over 100 articles on rural issues," he said.

Talking about his experiences with AAP, he said, "I met Ji who advised me to read on rural issues. I was working on issues of land acquisition. At that time I met and it is then that he started a movement on Jan Lokpal. I always supported on the right issues and also drew attention to the wrongdoings in the party. My loyalty was towards the public; this is the reason why I faced the ire of AAP. They insulted me by never including me in any programmes and policies."

Sehrawat also said whatever development work took place in the airport area, which is nearby Mahipalpur (his village), was because of the approvals and funds granted by the

"I met Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, the LG, Sushma Swaraj Ji. The helped me in the development work of around Rs 3,000 crores in the airport area. The Government did nothing for my constituency and this is the reason why I consulted leaders and eventually joined the party today," Sehrawat said.

goes to poll on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

