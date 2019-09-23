ACTICO and LTI enter into a Global Strategic Alliance

ACTICO, a leading international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code

This alliance will offer ACTICO Platform's Intelligent Decision Management Automation capabilities as an integrated extension to LTI's Mosaic - a platform that offers data engineering, advanced analytics, knowledge-led automation, IoT connectivity and improved solution experience to its users. Through this partnership ACTICO and LTI aim to offer their customers faster go-to-market for digital solutions and a reduced cost of ownership.

"LTI brings domain expertise, global coverage and an ability to create and offer unique market solutions on our platform. We are impressed with LTI's Mosaic platform and look forward to bringing its capabilities to ACTICO's customers," said Thomas Cotic, Founder and CEO, ACTICO.

"Decision Automation is critical to improve productivity, increase accuracy and to consistently make the right decision at the right time. Complete automation of operational decisions is a key trend for BFSI sector and our partnership with ACTICO will further augment our capabilities in this area," Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI.

With its exceptional delivery capabilities, LTI is well aligned to Banking, Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing and Media and Hi-tech industries to develop, deliver and support use cases on the ACTICO Platform.

