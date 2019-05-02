ACTICO launches ACTICO Machine Learning in India

ACTICO, a global leader in providing software for intelligent automation, today announced the launch of ACTICO Machine in India, a first-of-its-kind of that enables integration of the 'predictive' capability of Machine models in the decision making process in a

This platform enables companies to quickly generate machine models through automated data analysis, combine them with rules and operationalize both for AI-powered

The predictive models generated can be used to optimize outcomes in case of numerous intelligent scenarios across the business lifecycle, like product recommendations, fraud detection and A key benefit of the ACTICO platform is that it enables models to be automatically retrained and facilitates their rapid deployment.

There are two kinds of pricing options available, to cater to diverse customer requirements and ensure that the product is equally lucrative for both large as well as small. Companies can either license the or - take an annual subscription. This flexibility in pricing makes the product equally lucrative to both large as well as small companies.

"This integration or 'operationalization' of is a unique approach to the application of this cutting-edge Our platform overhauls the conventional approach of using machine learning in and integrates it to the business by combining expert knowledge and data knowledge. The ACTICO Machine Learning platform provides support throughout the entire process- from data preparation to using the trained machine learning models in production systems. During our pilot projects, we have observed that using ACTICO Machine Learning can potentially help in reducing default rates by 30-40 per cent, improve product recommendations by 50 per cent+ and ensure 40 per cent more efficient compliance case clarifications, across a wide range of customers", said Ajit Shah, - APAC, and Africa, ACTICO.

"In the first phase, we will be targeting banks and financial institutions in and are pleased to share that we are in the process of signing our first ACTICO Machine Learning customer in We also have plans of extending our offering to other industries in the near future", added Shah.

