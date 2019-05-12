Ali Abbas Zafar shares unseen picture of Salman Khan from 'Bharat'

The makers of the film 'Bharat,' which stars and in lead roles, shared a picture of 'Bajrangi Bhaijan' on Sunday.

shared the picture on his handle, captioning it as, " Eid 2019."

In the picture, Salman is seen dressed as a with 'Eagle Marine' written over it.

The makers are constantly releasing the posters of the star cast, which is creating a buzz among fans.

Earlier, three songs of the film have been released, 'Slow Motion' featuring with Disha Patani, 'Chashni' which is a romantic track, featuring Salman and and 'Aithey Aa' which channels the 80's vibe.

The film 'Bharat' is spread over a span of 46 years from 1964 to 2010 where will be seen in different avatars. The film is being helmed by and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and plays the female protagonist in the film which also features Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, and in pivotal roles. is essaying the role of Salman's father.

Bharat' comes as the third collaboration of with Salman Khan after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

'Bharat' will release on Eid, June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)