Adani Power reports 25 pc jump in FY 19 income at Rs 26,362 crore

said on Wednesday its consolidated total income for the financial year 2018-19 stood 25 per cent higher at Rs 26,362 crore as compared to Rs 21,093 crore in the year-on period.

Total income for the quarter was higher by 94 per cent at Rs 8,078 crore as compared to Rs 4,161 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year grew by 20 per cent at Rs 7,431 crore from Rs 6,190 crore in FY18. EBITDA for Q4 FY19 was higher 39 per cent at Rs 1,964 crore as compared to Rs 1,414 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Chairman of Gautam Adani said: "The recent months have seen a veritable transformation in India's electricity sector regulation, which will go a long way in restoring the financial robustness of private sector power plants, and supporting economic growth through reliable and affordable power supply to the end consumers."

With its established pit-to-plug presence, the group is confident of leveraging its strengths to achieve its long-term goals and contributing significantly to nation-building, it said.

The units sold in FY19 were 15 per cent higher at 55.2 billion units as compared to 48 billion units in FY18. Units sold during Q4 FY19 were 16.6 billion units as compared to 7.9 billion units during Q4 FY18, marking a growth of 110 per cent.

The average plant load factor (PLF) achieved during FY19 was 64 per cent as compared to 55 per cent in FY18. In Q4 FY19 average PLF achieved during Q4 FY19 was 79 per cent as compared to 37 per cent in Q4 FY18.

