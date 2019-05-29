Stock markets fall as traders book profits, Nifty below 11,870

Equity markets traded with a negative bias throughout on Wednesday as profit booking weighed in amid weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed 248 points lower at 39,502 while the dropped 68 points from its previous close to 11,861. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices except IT were in the negative zone.

Low-cost fell almost 6 per cent a day after reporting a net loss of more than Rs 316 crore in FY 2018-19. dropped 5 per cent after its results showed a net loss of Rs 4,750 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

was down 4.4 per cent, 3.3 per cent, 2.9 per cent, 2.8 per cent and Zee Entertainment 2.6 per cent.

Among the gainers were Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, GAIL, and

Meanwhile, Asian shares sank as market sentiment soured over growing worries about the global economic growth with trade tensions between the and showing no signs of easing.

Japanese and South Korean shares fell more than 1 per cent along with some declines in Hong Kong and

US is also pressing to reduce its trade imbalance with the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)