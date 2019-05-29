Longines celebrates its master collection with renowned actress Sanya Malhotra

The Swiss watch brand celebrated its watch making expertise by highlighting its emblematic line The Master Collection.

attended the event, which was held today at Point of Sale (POS) in Ethos Watches, Since the launch of this collection in 2005, it has enjoyed a level of success that has never waned, making it an emblem of the brand's watch making know-how.

The very well known film visited on May 29th the Longines POS at Ethos watches, located in one of the most popular malls in Chandigarh - This POS displays a large selection of Longines timepieces, including the most iconic of the brand as well as its latest models.

"I'm really proud to be a Longines Friend and to celebrate this amazing collection in a city I love. This line truly exudes elegance. With its understated charm, it can add magic to any look - formal or casual", said Sanya.

