Here's what Priyanka Chopra will tell her future kids about Nick Jonas

Chopra has an epic story to tell her future children about her husband Nick Jonas!

With the Met Gala 2019 happening on Monday, a nostalgic shared a series of pictures of her and Nick from the 2017 event on her account. One photo caught everyone's attention thanks to Priyanka's interesting caption.

"The story I'll definitely tell our future kids... How I MET your father," she wrote alongside a throwback picture of the two on her Story.

Her caption is a nod to the sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother', in which a father recounts his with his wife to their two children.

Going by her latest post, she is making it darn sure that her future kids know the incredibly romantic way the two met.

She donned a Ralph Lauran beige coloured trench coat-inspired gown with a flared, shoulder-exposing collar while Nick sported a tux featuring a jacket covered in a silver geometric design.

It is no secret that the 'Desi Girl' made the first-ever public appearance with the love of her life at the Met Gala 2017. Both and Nick had opted for Ralph Lauren creations. It was their red carpet appearance together that had first sparked rumours of a budding romance. While the duo continued to deny their relationship for a long time, soon their public outings and social media was enough to make sure that is something is brewing between the two!

The two weren't an official couple when they posed together on the 2017 red carpet, but the photos sparked speculation that perhaps a romance was brewing between the duo, reported People.

Priyanka denied a spark at the time, telling Jimmy Kimmel, "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun."

Almost a year later, the pair were engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in December 2018.

The now happily married couple never leave a chance to gush about each other. The couple, who stays quite active on the photo-sharing application has been successfully painting the with their never-ending social media PDA, sweet photos and tributes to each other, giving all the other couples married life goals.

The two also never fail to support each other when it comes to their professional endeavours by giving and attending each other's work events together be it a film premiere or a musical performance.

As for the children, whom Priyanka anticipates telling their to, the told People last year she wants kids within the next 10 years.

Before the power couple returns to the MET Gala this year to make an impressive appearance at the red carpet, Priyanka decided to treat her fans with a blast from the past. As fans and fashion experts wait for Priyanka's look from this year's event, the shared a series of pictures from the past two years.

First, it was her stunning Ralph Lauren trench coat gown. Looking her stylish best she arrived hand-in-hand with Nick and their entry was everything the fans talked about for days!

Priyanka made another striking appearance at 2018 Met Gala. Donning a Ralph Lauren velvet evening gown with gold-embroidered hood, the 'Quantico' star was in sync with that year's theme-- 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

While fans wait with bated breath to see Priyanka's look from this year, here are her stunning appearances from last two years.

On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting for 'The Sky is Pink', directed by The has also announced an India-set wedding comedy film in which she will collaborate with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)