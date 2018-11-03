Adhaar data cannot be breached, reiterates RS Prasad

Law and Minister on Saturday reiterated that data cannot be breached, as it is stored in a safe and secure encrypted manner.

"Biometric data on is kept in safe and secure conditions in an encrypted form, and so strong that even for the billionth of a second it cannot be breached. The unique initiative of is that we do three crore authentications every three seconds. Aaadhar Data is kept in secure conditions duly backed by a parliamentary law, so strong that if anyone tries to disclose the biometric details, he can be prosecuted and it can only happen in the case of compelling security that too after the affirmation of a committee headed by the cabinet secretary," he said while speaking at a financial inclusion conference here.

Talking about the Centre's vision of complete digitisation, Prasad acknowledged that while financial inclusion is the goal, digitalisation is the medium.

"We created ecosystems, relaxed the laws, created incentives, removed the barriers for development. The philosophy of the is to create the enabling atmosphere so that people can do their business and pay taxes and with that our government would help the poor. Banking the unbanked, funding the unfunded and securing the unsecured is yet another philosophy of our government. has opened 55 per since the came to power," he added.

Talking about the Centre's vision in the field of artificial intelligence, Prasad opined that should become the centre of data analytics.

"According to a London-based think tank, is among the top 20 global leaders in the digitalisation and sector. India should become the centre of the data analysis. Data analytics is the future." Prasad added.

Speaking about the digitalisation of the judiciary and courts, Prasad said that around 17,000 district courts and all the high courts have become digital. "Our data, IT and digital profile and services will become a benchmark on how IT can be used for transformation in a democracy," he added.

Prasad also said that through the Digital India programme, the Centre aims to empower ordinary citizens with the power of technology, a technology that is low-cost, developmental and inclusive.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)