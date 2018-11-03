Ram Temple construction next month: Ram Janambhoomi Nyas

As the clamour grew for an ordinance to build Temple, the Janambhoomi Nyas Vilas Vedanti on Saturday claimed that the construction will begin next month.

Speaking to ANI, Vedanti, who is a former (MP), said a mosque will be built in

"Construction of Ram will begin in December. Without an ordinance and on the basis of mutual agreement, Ram will be constructed in Ayodhya and a masjid will be made in Lucknow," he said.

Vedanti's statement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh claimed that Minister has a plan for the Ayodhya issue, which would be revealed around Diwali.

Earlier on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) said that his organisation "will not hesitate to launch a 1992-like agitation for Ram Temple, if needed.

"We respect the and urge it to take into consideration sentiments of Hindus," Joshi told ANI.

A section of right wing and even few members of the have demanded an ordinance to permit the construction of the before the pronounces the judgement in the Ayodhya title suit.

On October 29, the apex court had adjourned the hearing of the case until January 2019. The court was hearing petitions challenging the verdict of 2010, which stated that the disputed land in Ayodhya should be divided into three parts for each party - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and

The in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by a group of some Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed by Mughal after demolishing a that originally stood there. Since then, several hearings have been held in the top court to resolve the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)